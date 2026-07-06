Mega Millions Prize Ticket Sold in SLO County 07.06.2026

A Mega Millions ticket sold in SLO County fell just one number short of winning the $542 million jackpot, lottery officials said. Instead, the lucky ticket won $38,772. The ticket matched four winning numbers but not the Mega Ball in the drawing Friday, July 3rd, with a 3x multiplier, the California State Lottery said. California adjusts lottery prizes based on the number of tickets sold and number of winners. The lucky ticket was sold at Vons Express at 550 W. Teft St. in Nipomo. The winning numbers were 5, 9, 29, 47 and 57 with a Mega Ball of 16.

A player in Pennsylvania won a $3 million prize. Nearly 340,000 other tickets sold in the United States won prizes ranging from $10 to $50,000 in the drawing, and more than 45,000 tickets sold in California also won prizes Nobody won the jackpot, which now rises to an estimated $576 million, with a cash option of approximately $253.9 million. The next drawing is Tuesday, July 7th, at 8pm Pacific Time. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.