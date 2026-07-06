Paso Robles Firefights Contain Residential Fire on 4th of July 07.06.2026

Press Release Structure fire – July 4th 2026

At about 2:45 pm on the fourth of July, Paso Robles firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire on the 600 block of Brookhill drive.

Crews found smoke coming from a two-car garage, with flames extending into the living space of a duplex residence. Residents were home at the time of the incident, but were able to evacuate safely before units arrived.

Crews managed to knock down the flames without extensive structural damage, and the cause is still under investigation.