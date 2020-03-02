Leap Day Babies 3.02.2020

Five Leap Day babies born in San Luis Obispo county Saturday. Cristina Torres Leon gave birth to a baby boy at Twin Cities hospital at 8:18 on February 29th.

The other four were born at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, including twins born to Jennifer and Aaron Hein.

They were born around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

Leap year babies are rare. They’re called leapers or leaplings. Some leaplings celebrate their birthdays in non-leap years on either February 28th or March 1st. Other’s only celebrate every four years on their authentic birthday, February 29th.

Leap year babies are said to be very lucky.