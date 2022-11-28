Light Up Downtown 11.28.2022

While the ballot counting continues in San Luis Obispo, the holiday season begins in the north county.

Mayor Steve Martin on hand Friday night at the downtown city park. Mrs. Santa Claus threw the switch and lights went on in the downtown city park. Then, people sang Christmas carols.

The lighting of the trees in the downtown city park has a more serious side. Those lights donated to remember victims of cancer. Tyson Hayward is with the cancer support community. He says those lights are the “Lights of Hope.”

So, enjoy the Lights of Hope this holiday season in the downtown city park in Paso Robles.