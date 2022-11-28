SLO Election Update 11.28.2022

The ballot counting continues this week at the county government center in San Luis Obispo. The elections office out with a new county late Wednesday.

It shows, Dr. Bruce Jones is closing in on supervisor Bruce Gibson. Jones now trails Gibson by only 37 votes.

In the Paso Robles school board race, Lauren D. McCoy pulls ahead of Anita Hiteshew in the At-Large race. McCoy now leads Hiteshew by 222 votes.

In area four, Frank Triggs pulls within 147 votes of Sondra Williams. She’s another teacher’s union candidate holding on to a narrow lead in the school board election.

Meanwhile, the counting continues.