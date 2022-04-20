Other Stories This Wednesday 04.20.2022

Still no identity for the body found around 3:30 Sunday afternoon along highway 46 near Whitley Gardens. The sheriff’s office says the body was found five miles from the man’s disabled vehicle. Sheriff’s do not think the death was suspicious but the investigation continues. The victim has not yet been identified.

The mask mandates continue to disappear. They’re dropped at the San Luis Obispo airport. Uber also drops mask mandates for drivers and riders.

Eroica California returns to San Luis Obispo county this weekend. About 1500 riders expected to ride on roads on the north coast. It used to be based in Paso Robles, partly because the organizer is a former Bearcat. But the rides this weekend will start on the coast, some travel through Templeton and Paso Robles. At the core of the event, vintage bicycles. For more information search for eroica.cc on Duck Duck Go or Google.