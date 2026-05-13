Memorial Day Ceremonies in Paso Robles & Atascadero 05.13.2026

Memorial Day 2026

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Paso Robles district cemetery will be held Monday, May 25th at 11 am.

The day will feature a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, an invocation, guest speaker CSM Irma Ortiz, Command Sergeant Major, 223rd regiment RTI of Camp San Luis Obispo. The celebration will feature patriotic songs, the national anthem, and a closing prayer followed by the Camp Roberts honor guard and U.S. Army signal activity, concluding with a raising of the flag.

A reminder that Atascadero’s commemoration will also be that day at the Faces of Freedom Memorial starting at 11 am. The event will include a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, colors accompanied by Pipes & Drum Core through the Welcome Home Military Flag Line, and a barbecue by the Kiwanis.