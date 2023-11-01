SLO Sheriff Releases Statement Warning About Phone Scam 11.01.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office released a statement warning residents of a phone scam in the county.

The sheriff’s office says the scammer contacts individuals, claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, stating there is an issue with a federal agency, and that a payment is needed to resolve the matter. The scammer has also made their caller ID appear to come from the sheriff’s office, while also using a fictitious name and badge number of a deputy to make the story seem more believable.

The sheriff’s office warns residents against this scam, and reminds them that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters.