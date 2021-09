San Luis Obispo county is cracking down on homeless people parking their vans, campers and RV’s along Palisades avenue in Los Osos.

Dozens of people live along the public street. They call it their community, but neighbors don’t care for the squatters. Now the county wants them to move to a safe parking site on Kansas avenue, next to the sheriff’s department.

The mobile homeless are reluctant. They like Palisades avenue.