Mexico City 9.07.2021

A statue of Christopher Columbus is being removed from the Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, LA Capital.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announces that the statue will be replaced by a statue honoring indigenous women.

Mayor Sheinbaum made the announcement on Sunday, which was international day of the indigenous woman.

The Columbus statue was a landmark on the 10-lane boulevard. A traffic circle is named for it. That may create some confusion for visitors to Mexico City.

The statue of Columbus will be moved elsewhere.