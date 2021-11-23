Shandon Rest Area Reopens 11.23.2021

If you’re traveling to the San Joaquin valley for Thanksgiving, you may stop at the newly renovated Shandon rest area. It reopened Sunday after a one million dollar renovation. The money was spent primarily on upgrading the wastewater system.

There’s also a new charging station, so if you’re driving a Tesla, and you forgot to recharge your battery, you can stop at the Shandon rest area and take advantage of the electronic vehicle charging station. Just relax there at the rest area and watch for coyotes trotting around the nearby hills.

Next up for renovation, the Camp Roberts rest area on 101. That’s just across the county line in Monterey county. Caltrans is going to renovate that wastewater system at a cost of about 5.7 million dollars. That project will begin late this year and continue until next summer.

Gaviota rest area is also being upgraded. It will remain closed until about February. So if you’re headed to Santa Barbara or Goleta for Thanksgiving, you won’t be able to make a restroom stop in Gaviota.