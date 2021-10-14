Lynn Compton Fundraiser 10.14.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Lynn Compton is again running for re-election. In fact, she’s hosting a fundraiser Sunday afternoon at Peacock Farms in Arroyo Grande. Dr. Steven Hayward will speak.

If you want to attend, you must RSVP immediately.

You may remember, Compton won a tough race against newcomer Jimmy Paulding, a progressive from the south county. Paulding received tens of thousands of dollars in donations, including thousands from cannabis growers and retailers. A lot of his campaign money came from outside the county.

The two candidates spent $200,000 campaigning for that seat, which Compton won by only 60 votes. Jimmy Paulding went on to get elected to the Arroyo Grande city council. Compton’s fundraiser on Sunday will launch.

Her campaign for re-election as supervisor. Currently, Lynn Compton is chair of the board of supervisors in San Luis Obispo county.