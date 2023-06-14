Many Issues Plaguing SLO Co Safe Parking Site 06.14.2023

A grand jury report released on Monday has highlighted many issues plaguing the San Luis Obispo county safe parking site.

The parking site was launched in August of 2022 with the intent to temporarily house residents living in their vehicles, which amounts to about 25% of the county’s homeless population. Despite its intentions, the parking site has seen a lack of success in its rehousing rate, falling at 14%, compared to the average of 34% according to a study by the university of southern California. The report also said the site contained numerous fire hazards and widespread use of fentanyl and heroin.

The grand jury recommended a closure date of September 1st for the parking site, but SLO County Homeless Services Division Manager Joe Dzvonik said he wants the county to use the grand jury’s findings and recommendations for improvement to the site.

The Oklahoma avenue parking site will continue to operate for an uncertain period of time.