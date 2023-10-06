Man Arrested in SLO For Peeping, Prowling & Lewd Conduct 10.06.2023

A man in San Luis Obispo was arrested on Wednesday for felony indecent exposure and misdemeanor charges for prowling, lewd conduct, and peeping.

49-year-old Keith William Phillips was seen on the doorbell camera performing a lewd act on himself while peeping inside of a bathroom on the 1200 block of Stafford.

Police determined that a 17-year-old girl inside of the home was taking a shower while Phillips was looking through the bathroom window. Additional footage of Phillips outside of the home committing similar acts were found. Phillips is a previously registered sex offender from Arizona, though his sex offender registration requirements ended in 2014 after the 10-year threshold status was reached for his conviction.

He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on a felony charge of indecent exposure, and misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct in public, prowling, peeping, annoying or molesting a child under 18. His bail is set at 200 thousand dollars.