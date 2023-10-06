Paso Fire & Emergency Services Urges Cooking Safety 10.06.2023

The Paso Robles fire and emergency services announced it has teamed up with the national fire protection association for fire protection week, October 8th to the 14th.

This year’s fire protection week campaign urges cooking safety for fire prevention. The NFPA says cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, accounting for 49% of all U.S. home fires.

The Paso Robles fire department urges residents to follow safety tips to reduce the risk of a cooking fire: always keep a close eye on what you are cooking, turn pot handles to the back of the stove, always keep a lid nearby when cooking, and have a kid and pet-free zone of at least three feet around the stove or grill.

More information about fire prevention week can be found at: fpw.org.