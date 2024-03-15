SLO Airport Offering Additional Flights & Routes 03.15.2024

The San Luis Obispo county airport announced that it will be offering additional flights and enhancements to its air service.

Effective March 14th, Alaska Airlines will resume direct flights to Portland International airport, and add a second daily flight to Seattle-Tacoma International airport.

Starting later in the month, on March 31st, a second daily flight to LAX will also be provided. On May 7th, a second daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International airport will be offered, as well as a second flight to San Diego International airport starting May 16th.

However, the airport will conclude its flights to Las Vegas on April 15th, but will be assessing the performance of the route to determine future service opportunities.