Students return to public school in Paso Robles yesterday. At four yesterday afternoon, Niblick road was near gridlock as parents and pedestrians tried to leave the high school campus.

But the director of student services says things are nearly back to normal at Paso Robles schools.

So, it’s almost like real school, except you can’t see the teacher smile when he or she sees all the student back in the classroom.

Next week, Templeton school children return to the classroom.