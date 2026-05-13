Name of Passenger Killed in Crash On Nacimiento Lake Drive Released 05.13.2026

CHP has released the identity of a man killed in a crash this past weekend on Nacimiento Lake drive.

According to a release from CHP, the deceased passenger is 48-year-old Paso Robles resident Matthew Baumgardner. Baumgardner was in the back passenger seat of a 2015 Chevrolet camaro driven by 44-year-old Joseph Mitchell Pate, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI that evening.

Pate was driving at an “unknown speed” that evening, and for “unknown reasons” the vehicle veered off the road, prompting Pate to over-correct and collide with a tree. The front passenger, 41-year-old Mack Garcia of Paso Robles also sustained major injuries.