Memorial Day Events in SLO County 5.24.2024

Monday, May 27th is Memorial Day. Several events in San Luis Obispo county will be taking place this Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have served our country.

Paso Robles district cemetery will be setting up small flags on Veterans graves at 9 am on Saturday. The Avenue of Flags will be set up at 7 am and taken down at 3 pm on Saturday, Sunday and Nonday. A Memorial Day ceremony will be Monday, May 27th at 11 am, with guest speakers and the Cuesta Concorde Chorus performing.

The Estrella Adobe church at 548 Airport road will be holding a Memorial service on Sunday, May 26th from 2 to 4 pm with guest emcee: county supervisor John Peschong.

A Memorial Day barbecue and car show will be taking place in Shandon on Sunday, May 26th, starting at 11 am. The event takes place at C.W. Clarke Park, and will help raise funds for the Shandon pool and community events.

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Day ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial will be on Monday, May 27th at 11 am. Retired gunnery sergeant Todd Fredericks of the US Marine Corps will be the guest speaker.

The American Legion Post 220 will host a Memorial Day service on Monday the 27th, starting at 11 at the Templeton cemetery. The American Legion Hall on South Main street will then be open for the annual Memorial Day chicken barbecue at noon.

Fort Hunter Liggett will be holding its Memorial Day event on May 27th, giving a look inside of a day in a Veteran’s life. This will include a tour of an Army barracks, sitting inside an Army vehicle, and learning more about Army jobs.