Victims in Fatal Car Crash Identified 5.23.2024

Two people were killed last week in a multi-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo at the intersection of Beach and Pismo streets.

Police have now identified the two victims in the crash. 49-year-old Jose Peralta of San Luis Obispo was driving southbound on Beach street at around 9:30 pm, and did not stop at a stop sign. Police say he collided with another vehicle, causing his to overturn several times.

He and his passenger, 52-year-old Donald Avery Jr of Paso Robles, were not wearing their seatbelts, and were ejected from the vehicle. Peralta and Avery Jr. were both later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A third passenger was injured, as well as the driver of the vehicle they collided with.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.