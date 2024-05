SafetyFest is returning to the Paso Robles city park for its third year on June 1st.

SafetyFest is a family friendly community event that can help you learn how to prepare for emergencies, natural disasters, and other threats to yoru safety.

You can meet with experts, enjoy live music performances, and win prizes.

For more information, you can go to: safetyfest.live.