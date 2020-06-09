Men on Roofs 6.09.2020

More discussion tonight about men who stood with rifles on the roofs of their businesses in Arroyo Grande during a recent protest for black lives matter.

John Hacklmean operates The Pit martial arts studio. He tells KSBY the intent was to protect his property. He says he heard rumors that protesters were being bused in. He says he was defending his business. It was not a comment on black lives matter. Hackleman says he is sorry if the armed men on his rooftop offended people.

The mayor of Arroyo Grande said it was too much. Mayor Caren Ray Russon served as a supervisor in the 4th district, representing the south end of San Luis Obispo county. She was appointed by governor Jerry Brown when supervisor Paul Texiera died while in office. She was defeated by Lynn Compton in her attempt to win reelection. She is now married and is serving as a mayor of Arroyo Grande. The city will discuss the issue at tonight’s city council meeting.