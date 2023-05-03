Mexican Border 05.03.2023

The Biden president orders 1500 additional military personnel to shore up security at the southern border.

This is in preparation for the end of Title 42, a covid era border policy that reduced illegal immigration.

US officials are expecting illegal crossing to grow past 10 thousand people per day when Title 42 is lifted on May 11th.

Since Title 42 was implemented, federal officials used it to expel more than 2.6 million people. That ends May 11th.

Millions of illegal aliens from Mexico, Central America, the middle east, China and other countries are expected to flood the border beginning one week from tomorrow, May 11th.