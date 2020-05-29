Mid State Fair Cancelled For 2020 – 5.29.2020

The California mid-state fair is canceled for 2020.

The board voting yesterday to cancel the fair because state regulations prohibit mass gatherings. The vote was unanimous.

The board is forming a task force to address the financial impacts of the cancellation. They are also working to accommodate livestock auctions and other events affiliated with the fair.

Again, the mid-state fair for 2020 is canceled.

