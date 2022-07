Agricultural activities at the mid state fair today.

The NRCHA Reined Cow Horse show getting underway at 8 this morning at the Hearst Equestrian Center.

The Breeding Beef show and Market Steer show beginning at eight at the Paso Robles pavilion.

The country rodeo is at noon. There’s also a career fair at noon at the stockyard.

At five this afternoon, the Replacement Heifer show gets underway. FFA and then 4-H.

And at six, the Harris Stage Lines Draft Horse demonstration at the horse stalls.