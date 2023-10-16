Middle School in Paso Arrested on Friday 10.16.2023

The Paso Robles police department released a statement about arresting a student at a middle school on Friday.

The incident happened at George Flamson middle school. The police department says that the student “impulsively” made a threat toward the school and specific students. The department further said: “Please use this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words. Students making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges.”

No further information was provided with the release.