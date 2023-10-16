Paso Robles City Council Meeting Tomorrow 10.16.2023

The Paso Robles city council will be meeting tomorrow at 6:30.

On its consent agenda is the approval of the city council meeting schedule for the year of 2024. The meeting’s one discussion item is an initiation to authorize the rezoning of the Olive street area. The agenda packet says that the Olive street area was determined by a housing constraints and opportunities committee in 2017 to be an area that could be rezoned to increase housing production, under the uptown/town center specific plan.

If the city council approves the resolution, city staff will have to return to council with a planning consultant contract and scope of work while also gathering community feedback in neighborhood public workshops. Staff estimates a 12 to 18 month process to complete the proposed rezoning.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.