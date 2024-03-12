SLO County Granted Over $4 Mil in Federal Funding 03.12.2024

Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office released a statement saying that Carbajal helped secure more than 13 million dollars in funding for the central coast from the 2024 government spending deal approved by congress last week.

$4 million of these funds will go to San Luis Obispo county. About 2 million will go to the county sheriff’s office to improve their radio dispatch system. Sheriff Ian Parkinson said that “Public safety radio communication is the backbone of effective emergency coordination and response.”

1 million dollars will go to the Oceano Community Services District water resources reliability program. 850 thousand will assist with the completion of a 1.2 mile bike & pedestrian path adjacent to highway 227.

Other projects will assist in public safety upgrades in Grover Beach, and replacing the Charles street reservoir in Pismo Beach. The funding was secured through the community project funding initiate.