Morro Bay police arrest a man suspected of repeatedly breaking into Morro Bay high school.

21-year-old Royal Ebright entered the campus after hours on several occasions and committed crimes of burglary, criminal trespassing, vandalism, and theft.

Monday morning, a school employee found the suspect inside a classroom. The suspect fled the scene, but he was arrested nearby.

Homeless people camp near the high school in the area between city softball fields and the old PG and E plant.