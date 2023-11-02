Morro Bay Offshore Wind Development Info Session Yesterday 11.02.2023



[Concerns that a spike in whale deaths is linked to offshore wind turbine planning and construction is being expressed by Patrick Moore, a former head of Greenpeace Canada. New York and New Jersey have seen high numbers of whale corpses found in the last six months, according to federal data.

Photo Credit: New York Post]

More than five hundred residents attended the information session for the Morro Bay offshore wind development project.

The project is one of two areas off the California coast that have been selected for offshore wind development. The other is the Humboldt wind energy area. Both are anticipated to generate enough energy to power more than 1.5 million homes in California. The area is split between three leases that companies have already successfully bid for: Equinor Wind US LLC, Golden State Wind LLC, and Invenergy California Offshore LLC.

The bureau of ocean energy management has previously released an environmental impact report for the project, which says they have found negligible to minor adverse effects to the environment from the site.

The California Energy Commission says that it will be releasing a draft strategic plan for the next steps.