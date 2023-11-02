Paso Fire Dept Reminds Residents to Check Smoke Alarms 11.02.2023

2023 Time Change Check Alarms

The Paso Robles fire department released a statement yesterday encouraging residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms with the upcoming time change on the 5th.

The fire department says it has been traditional to pair the end of daylight savings time with the reminder to check smoke alarms. “The national fire protection association recommends changing alarms every ten years, and says that three of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms.”.

The fire department recommends installing smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each sleeping area, every level on the home, and to use interconnected smoke alarms.

More fire safety information can be found at: prcity.com/emergencyservices.