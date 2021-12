A mountain lion crashed into a home above Santa Barbara, after a 25-pound dog.

The dogs owner sprayed the cougar with bear repellent, and it took off. It left the pet dog behind. The dog suffered puncture wounds, but was patched up and appears to be on its way to recovery.

Ted Larsen says the mountain lion was an adult, weighing over 200 pounds.

His home is in the Painted Cave area in the hills above Santa Barbara and Goleta.