Cloudy with occasional light rain today, highs near 55. Westerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of rain today, 80%.

Cloudy overnight, lows near 37.

Tomorrow, showers in the morning, then more steady rain tomorrow afternoon, highs near 51. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of rain, 90%.

The extended forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Sunday, then rain Monday and Wednesday of next week. Forecasters predicting we may see rain off and on through New Year’s day.