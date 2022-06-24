Movie Theaters 06.24.2022

How do you beat the heat on these hot summer days? One option is to go to a movie and enjoy their air conditioning and a movie. Top Gun and Downton Abbey are attracting a lot of movie goers.

We learn the Galaxy movie theater in Atascadero is changing hands. It’s being purchased by the Sanborn family, which has operated movie theaters for 100 years in California. They’ve run the Downtown Center movie theater in San Luis for the past 30 years. They’ll change the name from Galaxy to Colony. That name winning out over A-town and Heather Movie Theater.

Patrons have questions about unused gift certificates, and the Wednesday Classic Film tradition. Those questions remain to be answered by the new operators.