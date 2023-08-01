Multi-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 in Paso 08.01.2023

A multi-vehicle traffic collision occurred on highway 101 Sunday afternoon, causing significant traffic delays for the northbound lane.

A gray ford with a gooseneck trailer attachment towing a white ford truck and a green honda element were involved in the collision just south of the 13th street bridge in Paso Robles.

Eyewitnesses say at least one person was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, but there is no official report on the extent of any injuries or any other details of the accident.