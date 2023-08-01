Paso School District Holds Its Annual Job Fair Today 08.01.2023

The Paso Robles joint unified school district will hold its annual Recruitment Job Fair/Career Expo today from from 2 to 5 pm in the district office board room.

Positions open for immediate hire for this coming school year include entry-level positions such as playground supervisors, food service workers, bus drivers, para-educators, and coaching opportunities. The district also says it seeks to employ a dual immersion teacher, mental health therapist, occupational therapist, high school asl teacher, and more.

Bilingual applicants are encouraged, but not a requirement. Positions are both full or part time. Staff will be on-site to help throughout the entire hiring process. Attendees serious about getting a job and looking for a possible on-the-spot interview should come prepared with hiring documentation.