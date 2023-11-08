Paso City Council Declares All Businesses in City as Essential 11.08.2023

The Paso Robles city council unanimously approved its resolution last night that declares all businesses in the city as “essential,” and states masking is a personal preference.

The resolution was first proposed by Chris Bausch last month, and saw support from both members of the public and other council members during the meeting.

Although the city’s resolution may be rendered invalid by state or federal law, council believes the resolution is necessary for the city to make a statement and take a stand for its businesses.