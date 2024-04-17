New County Administrative Officer Chosen 04.17.2024

The county board of supervisors have chosen a new County Administrative Officer to serve San Luis Obispo county, whose contract approval will be discussed on the next board of supervisors meeting.

The nationwide search for a new county administrative officer has led the board to offer this position to Cal Poly graduate Matt Pontes. Mr. Pontes has county administrative experience in Shasta and Santa Barbara counties, as well as service in Kern county.

He earned his bachelor of science degree in forestry and natural resources from Cal Poly. If his contract is approved, his first day on the job will be April 29, 2024.

Assistant CAO, Rebecca Campbell, has been serving as the interim CAO, following the termination of John Nilon’s employment for violating the county’s discrimination and harassment policies.