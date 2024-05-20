New SLO County Undersheriff Appointed 5.20.2024

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office has announced the upcoming promotion of a new undersheriff, following undersheriff Jim Voge’s retirement set for this summer.

Voge has served as the third undersheriff since Ian Parkinson took office in 2011, and spearheaded numerous initiatives in the county. The new undersheriff is commander Chad Nicholson.

Nicholson is a sixth-generation resident of San Luis Obispo county, and graduated as valedictorian of his class in Alan Hancock law enforcement academy in 2011. Nicholson has made significant contributions to both law enforcement projects and community engagements, including serving as president of the sheriff’s rodeo.

Nicholson’s promotion will take effect in August.