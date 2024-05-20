Paso City Council Meeting Tomorrow, Continuation of E-12 On The Agenda 5.20.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow, starting at 6:30 pm.

On the consent agenda is the second reading to repeal ordinance 1135, which would effectively discontinue the parking program if approved.

On the council’s discussion items is measure E-12. The council will consider whether to pursue extending the tax measure, increasing it, or providing alternative direction to staff. E-12 is a supplemental half-cent sales tax that was approved in 2012, and has an expiration date of March 31, 2025. According to the agenda, measure E-12 generates between 6 and 7 million dollars annually, used to fund street repair and road maintenance. Since 2012, 44 road repairs, maintenance, and/or reconstruction projects have been funded in part by E-12. The agenda notes that while E-12 is not the only funding source for road repairs, the cost to repair and construct roads will increase over time, and if allowed to expire, reallocation of funds to continue funding road repairs will be needed.

City council will discuss which direction they would like to pursue. You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.