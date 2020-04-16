Newsom Closes State Fishing Season 4.16.2020

Yesterday, governor Gavin Newsom was granted authority to temporarily close the state’s fishing season in some rural counties. That comes after a teleconference meeting last week that ended in chaos and slurs thrown at state officials.

The state Fish and Game Commission voting to allow Charlton Bonham to postpone the spring trout season, which opens April 25th.

This applies to a few eastern sierra counties.

Elected leaders in Mono, Inyo, Sierra and Alpine counties are concerned that thousands of out-of-town fisherman will travel to their remote regions and take the coronavirus with them.