Partly cloudy today, highs near 61. N winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Clear skies and cold, lows near 28. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 60. Northerly winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Highs in the low 60’s until Friday, then into the upper 60’s and low 70’s early next week.