Sunny today in the north county, highs near 56. Light variable winds.

Tonight, clear skies and cold, lows near 26. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 60. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on Friday, then mostly sunny skies Saturday through Wednesday of next week.

They’re now predicting showers on Thursday and Friday of next week. That would be the 23rd and 24th of February.