North County Weather 03.09.2023

Today, partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain this afternoon

Highs 57, SSE winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The chance of rain today is 90%.

Tonight, rain tonight with potential for flooding rains. Lows near 49.

Southerly winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Rainfall near an inch overnight.

Tomorrow, rain likely, potential for heavy rainfall.

Highs near 58 SSW winds 15-25 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 100%.

The extended forecast calls for light showers Saturday. Morning showers Sunday. Then more rain Monday through Wednesday morning of next week. Thursday and Friday we’ll see some sunshine. Sunny skies forecast for St. Patrick’s Day March 17th.