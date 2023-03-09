Sound Off – Thu 03/09/2023 – Sarah Stafford, Kate Briden & Kim Meeder

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guests:

*Sarah Stafford and Katie Briden of Trinity Lutheran School will discuss a fundraising event coming up at Estrella Warbirds Museum, “Swing Under The Wings”.

*Kim Meeder, of Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch in Bend, Oregon. She will be speaking this weekend at the 40th Annual Ladies Conference at the Colony Park Community Center in Atascadero.