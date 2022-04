Sunshine and clouds today, and much cooler. NW winds 20-30 miles per hour. Gusting at times over 40 miles per hour, highs near 61. A 15% chance of rain.

Tonight, clear and windy, lows near 37. NW winds 20-30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, but cool, highs near 63. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week with a gradual warming trend beginning tomorrow.

Temperatures in the low 70’s later this week. A 20% chance of rain on Saturday.