Today, mostly sunny after morning clouds, Highs near 83. Northerly winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, mostly clear, lows near 50. Northerly winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 90. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through the weekend and continuing next week. We’ll see high temperatures back off to the mid 80’s Sunday and Monday. Then it will hover in the mid to upper 80’s next week.