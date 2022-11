Mostly sunny today on black Friday.

Highs this afternoon near 76. Nw winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 34.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs near 72. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies for the next seven days.

Next Friday we may get some showers. That would be one week from today.