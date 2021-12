Cloudy with periods of rain, highs near 52. Southerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. We’ll get about one half inch of rain today.

Tonight, rain diminishing to a few showers by morning, lows near 42. Chance of rain overnight near 70%, light variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 54. Winds light and variable.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday through Monday. Rain returns next Tuesday.