Cloudy skies with highs near.

Tonight, showers early, then mostly cloudy overnight, lows in the low 40’s.

Tomorrow, clouds and sunshine in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60’s

The extended forecast calls for rain on Sunday. We may get nearly an inch of rain on Sunday. A few showers Monday morning, then mostly sunny skies Tuesday next weekend.